Multiple Offers! Best & final due by 5p Sunday 1/30. Quietly tucked away on a cul-de-sac street in East Park at Lake Jeanette, this home simply will not last! Spacious floorplan with large eat in kitchen that is open to living area with wood burning fireplace. Ample cabinet space, pantry storage, kitchen applicances will reamin. Great outdoor space with expansive fenced backyard, and beautiful large deck that was replaced only 3 years ago. Storage abounds with huge closets up and downstairs, and pulldown attic access. Laundry room is convenient to all bedrooms. Large 4th Bedroom, currently used as bonus room with closet. Roof and gutters replaced in 2015. Furnace was replaced in 2019. Lots of natural allows for plenty of bright options to create your home office. Convenient location just 2 minutes minutes from the new urban loop. Shopping, dining and conveniences are just minutes away at North Elm Village. Short commute to Cone Hospital & Downtown Greensboro.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $343,000
