New Phase in REEDY FORK!The Penwell plan w/2163 sf with spacious downstairs features an open kitchen with granite countertop height island seating, cane sugar cabinets, stainless steel appliances & giant walk-in pantry all overlooking your large living room with cozy fireplace. A downstairs flex room can be used as a home office or formal dining room with powder room just down the hall. Upstairs, you’ll find a large hallway bathroom with a deep tub/shower combo & 4 large bedrooms all with large walk-in closets. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with separate water closet, double sinks, 5-foot walk-in shower, & linen closet! Make laundry time a breeze with the upstairs laundry room featuring its own linen closet! Your home also comes with a home warranty & Smart Home Technology! Enjoy community pool, clubhouse, and playground.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $343,890
Related to this story
Most Popular
No injuries were reported in the crash, but it prompted Greensboro-based Jet It founder and CEO Glenn Gonzales to ground his company’s 20 HondaJets.
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police were called at approximately 4 a.m. to the 3400 block of West Gate City Boulevard, where they located the victim.
The 73-year-old woman died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…