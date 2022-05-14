The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home w/a formal LR, DR, downstairs Office & upstairs Loft! Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology included.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $343,990
Whitney Oakley, the district's deputy superintendent, will assume leadership of the district on July 11. She'll serve as acting superintendent through Aug. 31, which the board said on Tuesday will be the last day of Superintendent Sharon Contreras. Then, on Sept. 11, Oakley will start as interim superintendent.