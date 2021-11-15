4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $345,000

Look No Further! This Home sits on a corner lot and has been totally renovated! Kitchen features Quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Freshly Painted, New Flooring and Carpet; Renovated Baths; HVAC 2019; Roof 2019; Replacement Windows; Maintenance Free Vinyl/Stone Siding....and the list goes on. Enjoy the fenced backyard. Close to shopping, entertainment, and major thoroughfares.