4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $345,490

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Desmond Woods Community! The elegant 2001 Plan offers separate common areas from private living spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). One bedroom on the main floor. All other bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. Highlights also include a large loft space. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.