4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,500

WOW GOLF COURSE..COUNTRY LIVING..COUNTY TAXES CUSTOM BUILT Private yard with mature landscaping & backyard w/ Rhododendron, Azaleas, trees overlooking golf course, & PRIMARY BEDROOM ON MAIN & Men/Excise workshop off garage, w/membership this community has lot of amenities. Custom kitchen cabinets with all new appliances & great breakfast room overlooking beautiful backyard, Interior painted ready for new owners Entertain family, friends in this beautiful all brick home Enjoy Morning coffee under Pergola outside screened porch which leads from the great room/living room area w/fireplace & open concept gives sitting for large gatherings ,large bathrms & large bedrms. Great Screened porch not added in square footage, Family fun community, Golf, Tennis, Swimming,pickleball, Fitness, Clubhouse. Easy access to Winston Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Burlington, Mebane,Raleigh, & airport, w/new I-73, 20 minutes from most all locations of shopping, etc, Great renovated schools. Must see