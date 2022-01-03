4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

Welcome to this Lovely Brick Home in Desirable Friendly Acres. Featuring a mostly Level Lot with mature trees, privacy fence, a Rear Gazebo & Storage Bldg. Large Primary BedRoom, with full-sized closet & Walk-In Closet. Dressing Area just off the Primary Bath. 3 addtl. BR upstairs. Downstairs has Beautiful hardwood flrs. in the Entry & Large Great room featuring a FP & built-in bookcase. Rear Sunroom has vaulted ceiling & skylights. A Patio is just outside the Sunroom. Separate LR & DR Downstairs boasts Crown Moldings. Laundry area/Mud Room just off the Kitchen which has Built-In appliances, Cabinets has lots of storage, a separate computer desk & a Breakfast Area. Side entry 2-car garage with an OUTDOOR Bathroom/shower! Generac Generator! Convenient to Friendly Shopping & Friendly Acres Park. Price Reflects the need to new flooring and Paint! Just add your own updates to this Custom Home to make it your Dream Home!