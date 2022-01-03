 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

Welcome to this Lovely Brick Home in Desirable Friendly Acres. Featuring a mostly Level Lot with mature trees, privacy fence, a Rear Gazebo & Storage Bldg. Large Primary BedRoom, with full-sized closet & Walk-In Closet. Dressing Area just off the Primary Bath. 3 addtl. BR upstairs. Downstairs has Beautiful hardwood flrs. in the Entry & Large Great room featuring a FP & built-in bookcase. Rear Sunroom has vaulted ceiling & skylights. A Patio is just outside the Sunroom. Separate LR & DR Downstairs boasts Crown Moldings. Laundry area/Mud Room just off the Kitchen which has Built-In appliances, Cabinets has lots of storage, a separate computer desk & a Breakfast Area. Side entry 2-car garage with an OUTDOOR Bathroom/shower! Generac Generator! Convenient to Friendly Shopping & Friendly Acres Park. Price Reflects the need to new flooring and Paint! Just add your own updates to this Custom Home to make it your Dream Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert