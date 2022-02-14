4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

Back on the market no fault of the seller. Buyer backed out due to health reasons. This home is a unique find within the highly sought after Hamilton Forest community. Fantastic location very close to Friendly Center, shopping, restaurants, and parks. This fabulous solid brick home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms and has been very well maintained. The bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled, including new vanities, new tile on floors, walls and shower. This home features a beautiful sunroom, with brick floors and separate heating, leading to the large, fenced back yard and brand new deck to enjoy your morning coffee on. Brand new, beautiful solid hardwood floors in the living areas and all 4 bedrooms. If you are a golf lover you are in luck! This home comes with its own putting green. The 2 car carport also has an amazing workshop attached with heat and air conditioning. Please see attached list to truly appreciate this home.