4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

A rare find! Welcome to this well maintained and updated home in Lawndale Estates. Move-in ready with fresh interior and exterior paint throughtout. New water heater and new roof in 2021 plus new stainless steel dishwasher. A non structural wall was added in the 4th bedroom to give privacy from the bonus room. A second stairway from the garage offers private entry to the bonus room. Enjoy outdoor living on the oversized deck with fully fenced backyard which has a privacy fence along one side. The storage building is great for outdoor toys and tools. Desirable prime location in NW Greensboro just minutes from the new urban loop, plus lots of hiking and biking trails nearby!