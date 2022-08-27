4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,999

This like-new and well maintained one story floor plan was upgraded with the optional 2nd floor and is located in the quiet community of The Farm at Forest Oaks and within 2 miles of The Forest Oaks Country Club (previous host of the PGA tour). The first floor features one full bathroom and one 3/4 bathroom, a spacious living room with open kitchen and breakfast nook, and primary suite on the main floor. The optional 2nd floor includes a 4th bedroom, full bathroom with garden tub, and loft. Many additional upgrades throughout including a bay window off the breakfast nook, recessed and pendant lights in the kitchen, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, deluxe primary bathroom, gas fireplace with mantle, and oversized concrete patio.