 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,999

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,999

This like-new and well maintained one story floor plan was upgraded with the optional 2nd floor and is located in the quiet community of The Farm at Forest Oaks and within 2 miles of The Forest Oaks Country Club (previous host of the PGA tour). The first floor features one full bathroom and one 3/4 bathroom, a spacious living room with open kitchen and breakfast nook, and primary suite on the main floor. The optional 2nd floor includes a 4th bedroom, full bathroom with garden tub, and loft. Many additional upgrades throughout including a bay window off the breakfast nook, recessed and pendant lights in the kitchen, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, deluxe primary bathroom, gas fireplace with mantle, and oversized concrete patio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert