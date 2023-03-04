Located near Lake Jeanette in North Greensboro near Battleground Ave, PTI Airport and more, this oversized townhome is just what you're looking for! With 4 BRs, a loft, and 3 full bathrooms, this home has room for everyone. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, an island and quartz countertops; and the refrigerator stays. LVP flooring down and carpet up. Built in 2021, this like new home was just repainted despite minimal usage. Located next to the end unit on the left at the end of the street away from most of the traffic. 1 BR and a full bathroom on the main level; primary BR up with a large, breathtakingly beautiful en suite bathroom featuring a large tiled shower, garden tub and more. Loft is a great place for an upstairs den. The downstairs open concept is amazing...kitchen, dining and living room in a huge area that is sure to delight. Fenced in patio area in the back and a 2-car, front load garage in the front. You've got to see this one to fully appreciate it. Hurry!