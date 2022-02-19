 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $352,640

Model Home End Unit for Sale in Henson Park!!! Schedule your appointment today to see this beautiful home. This home is called the Linville and is an END unit in the community. It features Stone Gray Cabinets in the kitchen with Lyra Quartz Countertops and a Brick Backsplash. Also, Stainless Steel Appliances come with the home to complement its design. The large, primary bedroom is located on the second floor and it has an impressive bathroom for your enjoyment. It has a separate shower with seat, garden bathtub, and its own enclosed water closet. Seller will contribute up to $5,000 in Closing Costs with use of Preferred Lender & Closing Attorney. Pictures are of Actual Model that is available for sale.

