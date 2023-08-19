Expansive 4BR/3BA open concept home with abundant natural light. Neutral color palette throughout for a serene ambiance. Primary bedroom conveniently situated on the main level. Additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor with full bath, along with a generous loft, ideal for a game room or extra den. Also boasts a convenient walk-in storage area on the second floor. Attached 2-car garage for convenience. Indulge in the included jacuzzi outside, perfect for unwinding under the stars. Fenced yard ensures privacy and security. Prime location near dining, shopping, and entertainment. Your ultimate retreat beckons!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $354,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
Sex offender operating business finding young drivers for motor sports arrested for failing to register, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
E33 Motorsports & Development helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association teams, ac…
The Mount Tabor football coach said he saw fights in the stands when his team was on offense during the scrimmage against Dudley High School.
The bill did not need to be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper and so became law immediately.