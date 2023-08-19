Expansive 4BR/3BA open concept home with abundant natural light. Neutral color palette throughout for a serene ambiance. Primary bedroom conveniently situated on the main level. Additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor with full bath, along with a generous loft, ideal for a game room or extra den. Also boasts a convenient walk-in storage area on the second floor. Attached 2-car garage for convenience. Indulge in the included jacuzzi outside, perfect for unwinding under the stars. Fenced yard ensures privacy and security. Prime location near dining, shopping, and entertainment. Your ultimate retreat beckons!