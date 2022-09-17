4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $355,000

Feels like NEW! This 4bedroom 2.5bath home is packed beautiful updates. The oversized kitchen boast espresso cabinets, laminate countertops, large island w/bar seating and an oversized pantry!! On the main level you will also find an eat in kitchen, formal dining, great room and an office! Looking for another bonus room? The second floor offers a loft space in addition to the 4 bedrooms. Don't miss the primary bedroom with luxury ensuite!! All of this situated on a private lot with a wooded treeline. So much to talk about! Come see for yourself! Looking for a community that has it all? Please see attached info.