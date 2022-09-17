 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $355,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $355,000

Feels like NEW! This 4bedroom 2.5bath home is packed beautiful updates. The oversized kitchen boast espresso cabinets, laminate countertops, large island w/bar seating and an oversized pantry!! On the main level you will also find an eat in kitchen, formal dining, great room and an office! Looking for another bonus room? The second floor offers a loft space in addition to the 4 bedrooms. Don't miss the primary bedroom with luxury ensuite!! All of this situated on a private lot with a wooded treeline. So much to talk about! Come see for yourself! Looking for a community that has it all? Please see attached info.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert