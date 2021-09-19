4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $359,000

WELCOME HOME!!! This BEAUTIFULLY updated home located in a quiet community is MOVE IN READY!! Too many amazing features to list here: This wonderful property is nestled in at the end of a "no outlet" street (no through traffic!), hiking track access right there beside the property, updated bathrooms, massive bedrooms, a HUGE loft area (currently being used as a 5th bedroom!), fresh paint, HVAC only 2 years old, and the list goes on and on!! We absolutely cannot WAIT for you to see it!!!