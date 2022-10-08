4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $360,000

Beautifully maintained, light filled end unit townhouse in Henson Park highlights open concept living at its best and the Savannah floor plan. Timeless kitchen with a generous island features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lovely primary bedroom and bath featuring double vanities, tile shower with built-in bench seat. Generous living space includes large bonus room and three bedrooms on upper level. Pleasant outdoor living space with stone flooring, pergola and private fence perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Conveniently located to shopping, dining, hiking and biking trails. The new I-840 Loop nearby provides quick access to multiple areas within the Triad.