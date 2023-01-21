4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $360,000

Move in ready, beautiful well maintained end unit home with guest bedroom on main. Open concept living with large island in kitchen for easy entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Lots of natural light. Second level features a spacious Primary suite with a must have walk-in closet, garden tub, and tiled shower with bench/seat. Large loft area provides separation from other 2 bedrooms. Easy commute to downtown Greensboro, proximity to shopping, lakes, walking and biking trails and restaurants. Nearby access to I-840 allows for easy commute.