Move in ready, beautiful well maintained end unit home with guest bedroom on main. Open concept living with large island in kitchen for easy entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Lots of natural light. Second level features a spacious Primary suite with a must have walk-in closet, garden tub, and tiled shower with bench/seat. Large loft area provides separation from other 2 bedrooms. Easy commute to downtown Greensboro, proximity to shopping, lakes, walking and biking trails and restaurants. Nearby access to I-840 allows for easy commute.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The robbery occurred on Monday night.
Here's a look back at the life and career of Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday.
"Robert was battling something behind the scene that we couldn't see," Tisha Joyner of Maultsby Talent Agency in Raleigh said in a statement about Robert Crayton.
The owners of Cone Denim Entertainment Center say the footprint of the February One Parking Deck is ruining their business.
"Robert was battling something behind the scene that we couldn't see," Tisha Joyner of Maultsby Talent Agency in Raleigh said in a statement about Robert Crayton.
The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 facility in Greensboro has been permanently closed, according to AMC Theatres’ website.
GREENSBORO — The woman who set a 2002 fire near UNCG that killed four young adults two decades ago — at the time, the deadliest fire in the ci…
A Burlington woman drove the wrong way for about two miles before the collision, which killed her and two Whitsett residents, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
A lot in the South Main shopping center in High Point has been sold for $1.3 million to a New York group, according to a Guilford County Regis…
The driver who hit artist Scarlett Hill with her vehicle in a crosswalk drove 18 miles to High Point with a clump of the injured woman's hair in the cracked windshield.