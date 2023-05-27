Middleton is D.R. Horton’s latest phase in the popular Reedy Fork Ranch community. This established community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground and paved trails. Conveniently located close to HWY 29 and HWY 150, Greensboro is only 15 minutes away. Enjoy the spring-summer Farmers Market in the community every Tuesday or Swim all summer at the Pool! Walk, Run, Ride all over the trails in Reedy Fork! This popular Winston plan on lot 330 offers 4 total bedrooms to include 1st floor owner’s suite, with optional secondary owner’s suite on 2nd floor. When you walk through the front door and step into the dining room, the natural flow of the plan guides you into the open kitchen with an extensive island overlooking the family room. Owner’s suite is spacious and has great size walk in closet off the bath. This plan offers a secondary owner’s suite on the 2nd floor! Open loft would be a great tv room! Smart home package included!