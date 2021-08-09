4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $362,000

WOW Private yard with mature landscaping & backyard w/ Rhododendron, Azaleas, trees overlooking golf course, & PRIMARY BEDROOM ON MAIN with a membership this community has lot of amenities. Golf, Tennis, Pickleball, pool, fitness center , Grill & outdoor eating. Entertain family, friends in this beautiful all brick home situated on FO Golf Course Enjoy Morning coffee or afternoon tea under Pergola outside the screened porch which leads from the great room/living room area w/fireplace & open concept gives sitting for large gatherings. Workshop opens from garage, or could be made into exercise rm, Kitchen has all new appliances, never used, all wallpaper removed & fresh paint ready for new owners. Screened porch not added in square footage, Easy access to Winston Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Burlington & airport, w/new I-73, 20 minutes from most all locations of shopping, etc, Great renovated schools.