4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $365,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 10/17/2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Seller will hold all offers for review until 12:00 PM on Monday, 10/18/2021.This freshly painted 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a two Car side load garage on a huge fenced corner lot in Reedy Fork has new flooring downstairs and a spacious kitchen with lots of counter space, granite countertops and a huge island. The primary suite includes a luxury bathroom package and oversized walk in closet. Office on the main. Home is also equipped with a fully wired generator box that powers the whole home. Convenient to main highway. Sauna does not convey. Reedy Fork Ranch Community Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, storage lot for RVs/boats/trailers/etc., trails, playground, and sports field. A definite MUST SEE!