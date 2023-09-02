Middleton is D.R. Horton’s latest phase in the popular Reedy Fork Ranch community. This established community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, and paved trails. Enjoy the spring-summer Farmers Market in the community every Tuesday or Swim all summer at the Pool! Walk, Run, and Ride all over the trails in Reedy Fork! Come and join the Reedy Fork community today! This popular Winston plan on lot 350 offers 4 total bedrooms including 1st floor owner’s suite, with the secondary owner’s suite on 2nd floor. When you walk through the front door and step into the dining room, the natural flow of the plan guides you into the open kitchen with an extensive island overlooking the family room. Owner’s suite is spacious and has great size walk in closet off the bath. This plan offers a secondary owner’s suite on the 2nd floor with cathedral ceilings and his or her closets! Open loft for game nights, or office space! Even has walk-in storage upstairs! Smart home package included!