4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $369,000

Super opportunity in the Guilford College area with this new construction 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors on the main level and staircase. White cabinetry throughout. Granite tops in the kitchen. Gas range. Low maintenance vinyl siding. Neutral paint. Beautiful light fixtures. 2 car garage. 9 foot ceilings on the main level. Close to the New Garden shopping center. This photo is for rendering purposes only. Completion 12/21. See agent only

