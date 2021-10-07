4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $375,000

Traditional, with a contemporary twist! Complemented by a wide array of marble and granite surfaces, geometric tile, modern light fixtures, and reconditioned hardwoods throughout – This four bedroom, two-bath Dutch-Colonial has been reimagined for sophisticated living. Originally built in 1928, this renovated home features a newer roof, Energy Star windows, Drylok sealed basement, and a fenced yard. With its freshly painted bold exterior, natural lighting, and pristine landscaping, this home has proven to be a unique gem, in the Sunset Hills area.