4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $375,000

Fantastic and upgraded 4 bedroom/ 4 full bath ranch home. Flex room that could be used as a 5th bedroom or office. Very spacious rooms. Located on a quiet road close to shopping, restaurants, and easy commute. Millis Elementary school district. This home offers so much with almost an acre lot. Renovated basement with 2 bedrooms, which includes a second primary bedroom and en suite bathroom as well as an additional full bathroom. Beautiful sunroom. Great natural light throughout. Gazebo in the backyard and red barn conveys. Gazebo in front DOES NOT convey. Enjoy the privacy that the backyard offers, perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Don't miss this opportunity!