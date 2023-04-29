Fantastic New Home with desirable Open Plan and 9'ceilings on the main level. Granite countertops, and SS appliances, with Center Island..Spacious Rooms, loft area upstairs. Lightly traveled Dead End road lot with long double wide driveway and 2 car garage. Why buy existing when you can have a brand new home with warranties and worry free living. Home is complete, taking offers now! !!!. Popular Neighborhood with vast amenities very close in proximity. This is an amazing value for a new home in the heart of Greensboro. Come see this home and dont miss out! Seller offering $2,500 for closing assistance!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $378,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re…
Officers say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
He'll focus on the Smart Tour instead, but he could race in Tommy Neal's Sportsman car next month
Parent provided recordings in which a speaker maintains an upbeat banter with students, some of whom are laughing, as he discusses ways to dis…
UPDATE: Brother told investigators child got in trouble for messing with fish tank. Grandmother is charged with murder.
2-year-old girl suffered extensive injuries.