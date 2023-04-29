Fantastic New Home with desirable Open Plan and 9'ceilings on the main level. Granite countertops, and SS appliances, with Center Island..Spacious Rooms, loft area upstairs. Lightly traveled Dead End road lot with long double wide driveway and 2 car garage. Why buy existing when you can have a brand new home with warranties and worry free living. Home is complete, taking offers now! !!!. Popular Neighborhood with vast amenities very close in proximity. This is an amazing value for a new home in the heart of Greensboro. Come see this home and dont miss out! Seller offering $2,500 for closing assistance!