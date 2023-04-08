Fantastic New Home with desirable Open Plan and 9'ceilings on the main level. Granite countertops, and SS appliances, and Center Island.. Lightly traveled Dead End road lot with long double wide driveway and 2 car garage. Why buy existing when you can have a brand new home with warranties and worry free living. Home expected for completion and Final CO in the next few days, taking offers now! !!! Note and disclaimer, some of the photos are from previously finished homes of the same model. The final colors and fixtures may vary slightly from the ones in the photos. Popular Neighborhood with vast amenities very close in proximity.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $379,000
