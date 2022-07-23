 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

Feels like NEW! This 4bedroom 2.5bath home is packed beautiful updates. The oversized kitchen boast espresso cabinets, laminate countertops, large island w/bar seating and an oversized pantry!! On the main level you will also find an eat in kitchen, formal dining, great room and an office! Looking for another bonus room? The second floor offers a loft space in addition to the 4 bedrooms. Don't miss the primary bedroom with luxury ensuite!! All of this situated on a private lot with a wooded treeline. So much to talk about! Come see for yourself! Looking for a community that has it all? Please see attached info.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Following Roe reversal, all abortions 'lead to and through North Carolina'

Following Roe reversal, all abortions 'lead to and through North Carolina'

Post-Roe: What happens now? Battleground districts near Charlotte and Raleigh could decide abortion’s future in NC ‘We will prevail.’ NC woman defended abortion rights long before Roe v. Wade Abortion in North Carolina: A timeline of state laws that have restricted access Text line that helps teens with parental consent waivers for abortions expects more demand Charlotte, NC abortion clinics ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert