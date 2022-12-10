4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $384,900

This beautiful almost new home is ready for it's new owner! You'll fall in love the grand feel of this home with its 2 story family room complete with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, large kitchen with both an island and a raised bar giving plenty of room for a quick meal or a homework area. Primary bedroom and bath conveniently located on the first floor. Need a home office or a second living area? You'll find it here with the upstairs loft. The three additional upstairs bedrooms are generously sized and have plenty of storage in their large closets and walk in attic. If you want a newer home and don't want to pay new construction prices, come take a look!!