NEW PRICE & Appraisal in hand! Gorgeous new construction home with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bonus, and 3 full baths! This quality built home has all the space you will need! Great features include granite countertops both in the kitchen and baths, crown molding, luxury vinyl plank floors throughout, SS Samsung appliances, spacious 2 car garage, covered rear patio, recessed lighting, & concrete driveway! Master bedroom is located in the first floor and comes with 2 spacious closets & tile shower in master bathroom! Convenient location off Lees Chapel Rd located mins from Urban Loop and North Elm Village Shopping Center. Schedule your private showing today! Copy and paste link to view virtual tour of property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BVWucL558Jz
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $389,000
