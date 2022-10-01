 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $389,000

One of the best floor plan! Look no further! Two story home with 4 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with welcoming 2 story Foyer. Kitchen open to the Great Room. Kitchen has an outside vented exhaust. Large private Guest/In-law Suite on main level with walk-in closet. Huge upstairs master bedroom with his and hers closet, large master bedroom with garden tub, and separate shower. 2 additional big bedrooms, huge loft, full bathroom, and laundry room upstairs. Formal Dining Room. Large open concept kitchen has a breakfast bar that overlooks the Large Great Room. 2 car side garage. Every square feet of this home is utilized. Plenty of cabinets and closets. Schedule a visit and make this place your home.

