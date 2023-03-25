The Penwell is a two-story plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry with granite countertops, cane sugar (white) cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and Stainless-Steel appliances. Flex room this ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens overlooks into a spacious living room. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There are also 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room and a loft area on the second level. Photos are of a similar home.