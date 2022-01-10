 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $395,000

Beautiful home with fine finishes and tastefully designed aesthetics, located in the heart of Greensboro. State of the art kitchen with open concept to the living area. Primary on the main level. Brand new energy-efficient windows throughout. Spacious floored attic upstairs that could be closed in. The updates continue outside, an amazing open-air porch with a stone patio, perfect for dining and entertaining. A spacious fenced-in backyard with a huge storage shed! Chicken coop stays too! (see agent notes) S

