Price Correction! Gorgeous new construction home with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bonus, and 3 full baths! This quality built home has all the space you will need! Great features include granite countertops both in the kitchen and baths, crown molding, luxury vinyl plank floors throughout, SS Samsung appliances, spacious 2 car garage, covered rear patio, recessed lighting, & concrete driveway! Master bedroom is located in the first floor and comes with 2 spacious closets & tile shower in master bathroom! Convenient location off Lees Chapel Rd located mins from Urban Loop and North Elm Village Shopping Center. Schedule your private showing today! Copy and paste link to view virtual tour of property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BVWucL558Jz
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
What would you do if someone told you that a $10 deal for an apple watch had been under your nose, in Greensboro, this entire time?
"They're hideous! They are everywhere," Greensboro resident Liz Lucas said Monday. "It's like a literal nightmare outside. It's like Indiana J…
Rescue workers reported that seven people were pulled from the Dan River on Saturday morning after becoming hung up in a low-head dam — remini…
Tyarra Williams vanished. The 5-foot-5, 120-pound Dudley High School graduate dressed in blue Levis, a black jacket, a pink shirt and a royal …
Officers responded just after 4 p.m. that day to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle where they found one man dead in a driveway, and the ot…