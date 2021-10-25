4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $399,900

Back on Market No Fault of Seller! Classic traditional home with exceptional floor plan perfect for living, working, and playing. “Wow” when entering each room: Updated tuxedo style kitchen with quartz countertops, subway backsplash, double ovens and stainless steel appliances. Keeping Room off of kitchen has gorgeous custom fireplace and large eating area. Living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace. Dining Room is accessible by front entry or walk through pantry from kitchen. Spacious primary bedroom with remodeled primary bath, fireplace, and 3 closets! Three additional bedrooms upstairs, one en suite. Hardwoods on main and upper level. Laundry room/mud room leads to generous size bonus room over garage perfect for home office, exercise space, or recreation room. Deep fenced backyard has nice deck perfect for dinners and entertaining. Storage Shed stays! Centrally located in Greensboro and minutes drive to airport, shopping, and area nature trails!