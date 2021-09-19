 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $410,000

Relax, unwind and soak in the tranquil water views on the expansive deck of this all-brick beauty in Olde Forest. There's room to roam on this large 2.15 acre lot, providing peace and privacy in this quiet country neighborhood. Located near US-421 for easy commutes. Wonderful floorplan with large bedrooms and living areas including a charming main level study, perfect for working from home. Large finished space w/full bath in the walk-out basement can be used for multiple purposes. Huge kitchen and breakfast area with gleaming, newly refinished hardwood floors and Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator and Countertop Microwave included! Primary Suite features dual vanities, walk in closet and fantastic dressing area. Cozy up in cooler temperatures by either of the two wood-burning fireplaces. New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Come take a stroll by the water's edge while you skip a few stones and feel all of your worries melt away.

