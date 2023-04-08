This home is the beautiful Hayden floor plan. It features a charming front porch w/ partial stone front elevation. The Hayden is prefect blend of elegance, functionality, & practicality. The 1st level offer multipurpose space w study & flex room w/double French doors. Study has full closest and is adjacent to full bathroom. A large kitchen with dining area, and a family / living room with corner natural gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops with tile back splash, and also a large island that contains the sink and dishwasher. Cabinetry color throughout the home is our classic Cane Shadow. Mohawk RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring adorns 1st level common areas. The 2nd level of the home host four bedrooms, 2 full baths, and loft area. The huge primary suite features a vaulted ceiling, spa like bathroom with 5’ shower, and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. This is the problem-solving home!