Gorgeous new construction home with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bonus, and 3 full baths! This quality built home has all the space you will need! Great features include granite countertops both in the kitchen and baths, crown molding, luxury vinyl plank floors throughout, SS Samsung appliances, spacious 2 car garage, covered rear patio, recessed lighting, & concrete driveway! Master bedroom is located in the first floor and comes with 2 spacious closets & tile shower in master bathroom! Convenient location off Lees Chapel Rd located mins from Urban Loop and The North Elm Village Shopping Center. Showings start Wed 6/21/23. Call today for more information!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers in that area could be in the dark for hours tonight, according to Duke Energy, which estimated power would be restored at 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concl…
The brutal side of North Carolina’s Outer Banks went on display when two wild mustangs began brawling in the middle of a road.
"But to critique and analyze something in unnecessary detail I just watched on TV while lying on the couch, I most certainly have the credentials."
"Someone messed with the wrong creek," Ian Greene says.