4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $415,000

This immaculate home has a large open plan with lots of storage. The Chef's kitchen is open to the living room and screened in sun porch. The dining room features a stately wet bar. The entryway showcases a grand staircase and two story foyer. A spacious loft overlooks the foyer. There is a large second bedroom on the main level with access to a full bath. Additionally, this home features a second floor laundry room, parlor/study off of the entryway, and a 3 car garage! Don't miss your chance to own this elegant home!