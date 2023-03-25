This home is the popular Hayden floor plan. It has a charming front porch and partially stone front elevation. It offers the perfect blend of elegance, functionality, and practicality. The 1st level features a flex room with double French doors, a study with full closest and adjacent to full bathroom, a large kitchen with dining area, and a family / living room with corner natural gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops with tile back splash, and also has a large island that holds the sink and dishwasher. Beautiful cane shadow cabinetry through out the home. Mohawk RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring adorns 1st level common areas. The 2nd level of the home host four bedrooms, 2 full baths, and loft area. The huge primary suite features a vaulted ceiling, primary bathroom with 5’ shower, and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. UP TO $10,000 SELLER PAID CLOSING COST WITH DHI MORTGAGE AND SELLER PREFERRED ESCROW AGENT!