This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is loaded with style. Plenty of windows flood the interiors with natural light. The open floor plan blends living spaces, creating an inviting atmosphere for daily living and entertaining. 3 bedrooms are located on the main floor. Contemporary finishes throughout the home. The Primary Suite, located on the main floor, has access to the covered patio plus airy bathroom and large walk-in closet. 4th bedroom and full bath located on the second floor. The huge unfinished attic presents a number of possibilities. Move in ready with easy access to the Toyota Megasite!