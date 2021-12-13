4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $419,000

Fabulous opportunity to own a slice of heaven in desirable Irving Park. This traditional home has it all including hard to find main level primary suite, bonus room on main with vaulted ceiling, tons of storage, and perfect patio for entertaining. Recent updates include fresh paint throughout interior and exterior in 2021, new roof/gutters in 2019, new windows in 2019, and new tankless water heater in 2020. Eat-in kitchen includes new range and new dishwasher. Large walk-in closet in primary suite. Large laundry room on main level with sink, storage cubbies, and exterior entrance. Corner lot located near schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home Warranty included!