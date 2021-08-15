Expanded in 2006, this 1920’s all-brick cottage introduces contemporary living, to classic charm. With outdoor spaces wrapped in scenic neighborhood views, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath mid-town cottage, is surrounded by walk-able shops, restaurants, and minutes from downtown Greensboro. From its Thermador gas range complemented by stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and honed matte granite countertops, to its handcrafted subway tile — this home’s kitchen is a culinary desire. This cottage is complemented by additional features including an updated primary en suite, hardwood floors, trex decking, gas fireplace, fenced in yard, plantation shutters, and room to expand upstairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $419,900
