This home is the popular Hayden floor plan. It has a charming front porch with a partially brick front elevation. The Hayden offers the perfect blend of elegance, function, and practicality. The 1st level features a flex room with double French doors, a study with full closest and adjacent to full bathroom, a large kitchen with dining area, and a family / living room with corner natural gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops with tile back splash, and also has a large island that holds the sink and dishwasher. Beautiful CANE SHADOW cabinetry throughout the home. Mohawk RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring adorns 1st level common areas. The 2nd level is host to four bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus an upstairs living room. The primary suite is huge. It features a spa like bathroom with 5’ shower, and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. ASK ABOUT SELLER PAID CLOSING COST WITH DHI MORTGAGE AND SELLER PREFERRED ESCROW AGENT!