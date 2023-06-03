NEW CONSTRUCTION, PROJECTED MOVE IN READY BY OCTOBER 2023! Home is the beautiful Wilmington floor plan with partial stone front. Features include office with double glass pane doors, dining room, and open living room, breakfast area, and kitchen. There is an abundance of cabinets and counter space accented. Living room is anchored with a charming gas log fireplace. First level floors are Revwood engineered vinyl plank, counter tops are granite, and tile backsplash. Kitchen features natural gas range and stainless-steel appliances. Second level is host to primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms, and spacious open loft area. Over half acre homesite with tree lined backyard. Home includes smart package! Ask about Seller paid closing cost with preferred lender DHI MOrtgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $422,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Toyota North America has upped its investment — this time by $2.1 billion Wednesday to $5.9 billion — in its North Carolina electric-vehicle b…
The North Carolina Zoo announces two births and the grand opening of its renovated baboon habitat.
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
Step Up on Second Inc., a California-based nonprofit, specializes in converting motels for housing people who are homeless.