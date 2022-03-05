 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $425,000

Pristine and Practically New! Guest Suite with a Full Bath on the Main Level. Exterior Upgrades include a 6-zone irrigation system, Fenced Yard, Storage Bldg, Concrete Paved Patio with Built-in Bench Seating, Large Pergola with a built-in Swing! Beautifully Landscaped Lot backs up to Natural Area. Interior offers an Open Concept Kitchen to Living and Dining Room Layout, and Hardwoods throughout the Main Level. Upstairs includes a Loft, Primary Suite, 2 additional Bedrooms, and much More! This one is Ready to Go!

