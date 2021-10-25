4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $425,000

This charming and well-appointed home is ready for new owners to move right in! Well maintained with plenty of updates and primary bedroom on the main level. Newly updated bathrooms, hardwood floors on main, large eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, new banquette seating with storage in breakfast area, large center island with gas cooktop and additional seating. The main level also features cozy den with fireplace, formal dining room, primary suite and 2 additional bedrooms. Bonus room on 2nd level with separate office area, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath. Fenced rear yard with large patio for entertaining and storage building.