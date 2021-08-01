 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $425,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY JUNE 20 from 2-4. Perfectly charming SUNSET HILLS cottage. Light filled sunroom welcomes you into the open living and dining rooms with beautiful hardwoods. Living room has fireplace with gas logs! Tastefully updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including gas burning range. Upstairs you'll find a large primary suite + an additional bedroom with an update private bath. The primary suite features a huge walk in closet and stylishly renovated primary bath with dual vanities. Main level has two bedrooms one is currently used as an office. Blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living with the fantastic screened in porch and fenced back yard. Wonderful home in one of Greensboro's BEST neighborhoods.

