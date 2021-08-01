OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY JUNE 20 from 2-4. Perfectly charming SUNSET HILLS cottage. Light filled sunroom welcomes you into the open living and dining rooms with beautiful hardwoods. Living room has fireplace with gas logs! Tastefully updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including gas burning range. Upstairs you'll find a large primary suite + an additional bedroom with an update private bath. The primary suite features a huge walk in closet and stylishly renovated primary bath with dual vanities. Main level has two bedrooms one is currently used as an office. Blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living with the fantastic screened in porch and fenced back yard. Wonderful home in one of Greensboro's BEST neighborhoods.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
4-year-old dies after shooting himself in the head. He found the gun underneath a couch cushion, High Point police say.
The homeowner and the boy's mother are now facing charges in his death, police say.
Officers found a husband and wife dead when they arrived at the scene.
'My body, my choice': Crowd protests Cone Health's COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro
More than 200 people gathered to protest Cone Health's new requirement that employees and volunteers get vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.
Anonymous donations increase reward to $20K for information in killing of Greensboro restaurant owner
Police found Mark Freedman, 63, dead inside a vehicle about 3:25 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020, outside of his restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road. A spokesman for the police department said at the time that Freedman was shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say they are investigating the death of Keyona Deasia Walker as a homicide and have no suspect information to release at this time.
Will Guilford County Schools require masks in schools? School board poised for possible decision Tuesday night.
Also, Superintendent Sharon Contreras is likely to recommend mandatory COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and staff who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities.
Voter registration data is public in North Carolina. But when a reporter requested the documents that election officials turned over to federal investigators in a Trump administration voter fraud probe, the state refused to release them.
The Rev. Dolly Jacobs, who came to Greensboro from her native New Orleans, died Thursday. She had spent the past year supporting members who have struggled through the pandemic.
Countywide, 98% of new cases are occurring among people who aren't vaccinated. In May, delta was the prominent variant in only 1% of positive cases. Now, that number is about 84%.
The city says materials most often dumped include bags of household trash, yard and construction waste, furniture, appliances and tires.