NEW CONSTRUCTION, PROJECTED MOVE IN READY BY OCTOBER 2023! Home is the beautiful Wilmington floor plan with partial stone front. Features include office with double glass pane doors, dining room, and open living room, breakfast area, and kitchen. There is an abundance of cabinets and counter space accented. Living room is anchored with a charming gas log fireplace. First level floors are Revwood engineered vinyl plank, counter tops are granite, and tile backsplash. Kitchen features natural gas range and stainless-steel appliances. Second level is host to primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms, and spacious open loft area. Over half acre homesite with tree lined backyard. Home includes smart package! Ask about Seller paid closing cost with preferred lender DHI MOrtgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $425,990
