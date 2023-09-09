NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! home is the beautiful Hayden floor plan with a charming front porch and partial brick front. The Hayden is the perfect blend of elegance, functionality, & practicality. The 1st level offers two multipurpose spaces, a study, & a flex room w/double French doors. Study has full closest and is adjacent to full bathroom. It has a spacious kitchen w/dining area, and a family room with a natural gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile back splash, and a huge island that contains the sink and dishwasher. Cabinetry color throughout the home is classic Cane Sugar. Mohawk RevWood engineered plank flooring adorns 1st level common areas. The 2nd level is to host four bedrooms, 2 full baths, and loft area. The primary suite features a spa like bathroom with 5’ shower and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. This is the problem-solving home! Photos are of a similar home. ASK ABOUT SELLER PAID CLOSING COST!