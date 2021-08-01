4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $429,000

Fantastic Sunset Hills opportunity~ 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home with a brick exterior~ plenty of space for a home office, flex space and formal areas. Kitchen has a center island, new countertops, tiled floor, and space for a coffee station. Beautiful enclosed screened-in porch with vaulted ceiling is off the kitchen and accesses the deck. Hardwoods upstairs recently refinished. Walk out basement area with additional storage space and a finished room that is not included in the heated square footage. Close proximity to the "Corner", Stick and Stones, Farmers Market, Best Way, and Fish Bones.